Snickers Cup set for May 13-14

BIG HORN — Big Horn will once again play host to the annual Snickers Big Horn Soccer Cup May 13-14.

The Big Horn Equestrian Center will be transformed into 25 soccer fields with space for more than 150 youth soccer teams to compete. Teams will come from Colorado, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming.

A total of 265 games are expected to be played.

Admission to the event is $5 per car.

For more information, see sheridansoccer.org or contact Jimmy Legerski at 751-8249 or jcl@wbaccess.net.

The Big Horn Equestrian Center is located at 352 Bird Farm Road.