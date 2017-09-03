Small fire reported in Bighorns

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — A small fire has been reported in the Bighorn Mountains.

According to Bighorn National Forest spokesperson Susan Douglas, the fire was about 2 acres as of Sunday morning and located on the north side of Burnt Mountain, about 4 air miles northeast of the Porcupine Ranger Station.

According to information from Douglas, the suspected cause is lightning. Ten firefighters, two single-engine air tankers, one air attack type 3 helicopter and additional resources have been ordered to work on the fire.

There are no closures as a result of the fire, which has a moderate potential for spread. No structures are currently threatened by the fire.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90s Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through 9 p.m. Monday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Fire danger is listed as high in the Bighorn National Forest.

Meanwhile, crews continue to battle the large fire in northeastern Sheridan County and southern Montana. The fires, which started Wednesday night, merged earlier this week, covering more than 100,000 acres. Volunteer firefighters from across the county as well as crews from across the region are currently working to contain the fires.

Local groups continue to gather donations of food and supplies for the firefighters. One group, Sheridan WY Neighbors Helping Neighbors, collected items at the Farmers Co-Op on Coffeen Avenue Saturday, and planned to do so again beginning at noon Sunday.

Items requested include toilet paper, AA batteries, small bottles of Gatorade/Powerade, iced tea, water, paper bags to pack lunches into, gallon-sized Ziploc bags, jerky, Rice Krispie bars, coffee, coffee filters, sugar and creamers, commercially prepared potato salad and coleslaw as well as the bags of tossed salads and salad dressings. Monetary donations can also be made at Farmers Co-Op to the districts on the fire to help cover fuel costs.