Small chapter performs well at state SkillsUSA

BIG HORN — With only five students, Big Horn High School has one of the smallest SkillsUSA chapters in Wyoming, but the team still matched up with several of the most talented chapters in the state at the SkillsUSA state competition in April.

BHHS grabbed a silver and a gold medal at the state competition in one of its best performances to date.

“It’s a tough competition, so when a chapter our size comes home with a medal, it’s a big deal,” said Bret Layher, the industrial technology teacher at Big Horn middle and high schools and the school’s SkillsUSA advisor. “It’s not every year that this happens.”

SkillsUSA is a state and national competition that prepares high school and college students for trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Brayton Fox, a junior, competed in the mock interview competition, which tests a student’s ability to interview for a job.

With a vested interest in agricultural, he interviewed to be an agricultural mechanic. Fox grew up primarily on a farm and he’s worked with various machinery to help his family’s operation.

“Being able to take my experience elsewhere and putting it toward something like this is really cool,” Fox said.

The key, Fox said, is to ensure responses to questions in the interview are informational and do not sound scripted.

Andrew Ratty, a senior at BHHS, competed for the first time at the 2017 state SkillUSA competition. He grabbed a silver medal in the job skills demonstration competition. Using his passion for fishing, he walked judges through the intricacies of tying a fly.

For the demonstration, Ratty brought a table he made in a BHHS class and explained the importance of tying a quality fly and fly fishing in general.

“I just showed them a really simple fly to tie that would catch any fish in the runoff season,” Ratty said.

Big Horn student Zach Granger earned a gold medal in the cabinet making division. Granger will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete at the national SkillsUSA competition.

“Only about every two or three years do we get a gold medal,” Layher said.

The most significant takeaway for the students wasn’t necessarily the awards, but what they learned during the competition. Fox and Ratty said being able to compete with high-level students around the state was eye-opening.

“You really get to see what things people are good at that you don’t normally see,” Ratty said.

Overall, Layher said he was more than pleased with his team’s success, and he hopes the small Big Horn chapter will grow over the next several years.

“We were well represented by our members — I am very proud of all of them,” Layher said.