Signature effort begins for Wyoming Promise

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Promise secured its first two petition signatures Wednesday to support the group’s initiative titled “An Act to Promote Free and Fair Elections.” The initiative, certified by Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray two weeks ago, aims to reverse the decision of Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission regarding election campaign spending.

The first two signatures on the petitions came from Wyoming Promise group founders Ken Chestek and Shelby Shadwell.

Chestek’s experience with dark money came during his campaign for House District 46 in 2016, when unknown sources sent negative campaign material about his Republican opponent.

Shadwell works as an associate art professor for the University of Wyoming. The two, with the help of other Wyoming Promise group members, need to secure signatures from 15 percent of the total number of votes cast in the 2016 general election in Wyoming, or 38,818 total signatures, in order to get the issue on the ballot for the 2018 election season.

The group looks to push Wyoming to become the 20th state to call for a 28th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Organizers hope the amendment would remove dark money from politics, the group’s Facebook page said. Chestek said the Mountain West shows the most traffic for this initiative, with Washington state, Nevada, Montana and Colorado already approving the initiative.

Wyoming Promise delivered the initiative to Murray’s office, and the secretary of state certified the initiative. Now, the group is working to collect signatures.

The organizers have 18 months to collect the signatures in order to put the measure on the ballot before the next election. The secretary of state’s office maintains complete neutrality regarding the content of this or any other initiative, a press release said. Murray certified the initiative after sponsors submitted 216 signatures to the office.

The secretary of state’s office organized the printing of the petitions for Wyoming Promise. Chestek and Shadwell signed the petitions within the first five minutes of receiving the five boxes of 75,000 petition papers from the secretary of state’s office. Chestek said the group will launch the petition signing statewide soon.

The group continues to collaborate with teams representing each county in order to satisfy the requirement of retrieving verified signatures of 15 percent of the total voting population. That 15 percent mark must be reached for 16 of the 23 Wyoming counties. If not, more than 50 percent of the voting population in a certain number of counties must be reached.

“Sheridan is a county we’re still working on,” Chestek told The Sheridan Press. “We’ve identified people but roles aren’t yet clear.”

Chestek called the organization of teams a grassroots endeavor that requires self-sufficiency of the county teams. Wyoming Promise will continue to provide support for the teams and team leaders.

Chestek said the vetting process to ensure valid signatures is already in place.

“We are going to be hiring a data management company to help us keep track of all the signatures,” Chestek said.

The data management company will enter signatures into a database that cross-checks the signatures with the list of official voters — the same list the secretary of state will use to verify the signatures once the petitions are completed.

Murray, who remains confident in the cross-check processes of the 2016 election season in general, remains neutral on this initiative, but said he promotes the First Amendment.

“I’m in strong favor of free speech,” Murray told The Sheridan Press during his visit to Sheridan last month. “That’s for doggone sure.”