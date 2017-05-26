Sign-ups underway for ‘Kids’ golf tournament

SHERIDAN — Sign-ups are underway for the Give Kids the World golf tournament planned for June 16-17.

This year’s golf tournament at the Powder Horn will have a dose of celebrity amidst the fundraising. Three former Denver Broncos — Joel Dreessen, Spencer Larson and Eric Pears — will join join the festivities. Also, coming for the fundraiser is Vic Lombardi, longtime sportscaster for CBS’ KCNC Channel 4, of Denver. He’s is currently the studio host with Altitude Sports.

It’s the fourth year the Powder Horn has hosted this event that raises money for the Give Kids the World Village in Orlando. The 31-year-old facility welcomes children with life-threatening illnesses and provides their families with a week-long vacation, free of charge, while recovering or facing greater challenges.

The tournament is open to the public. The deadline to sign up is June 14. For additional information, call 672-5323.