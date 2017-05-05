FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHS track closes regular season in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track team had 17 top-three finishes at the Camel Qualifier Friday, the team’s final meet of the regular season. It brought home 34 total top-eight finishes at the meet.

Peyton Bomar was Sheridan’s top girl with three first-place finishes. Individually, she won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.29 seconds and added another win in the long jump at 17 feet, 4.5 inches.

Bomar also teamed with Taemalle Lawson, Riley Rafferty and Anna Zowada for a win in the 4×400-meter relay. Their winning time of 4 minutes, 3.06 seconds was .12 better than the second-place team.

Sheridan’s 4×800-meter relay team also took home a title Friday. Laura Alicke, Zoe Robison, Sam Rogaczewski and Xiomara Robinson finished in 9:58.39.

Alicke was Sheridan’s final first-place finisher, winning the 800-meter run in 2:28.25.

Robison finished third in the same 800-meter race (2:35.07), and Rafferty took third in the 100-meter dash (12.90 seconds). Emily Hooge, Staci Helferich and Samara Ordahl finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault. Hooge jumped 9 feet, 9 inches, and Helferich and Ordahl jumped 8 feet, 9 inches.

Tyler Holloway was the Sheridan boys top dog with a couple of first-place finishes. He won the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 4.5 inches, and he teamed with Drew Boedecker, Tymer Goss and Alec Riegert to win the 4×400-meter relay in 3:26.76.

Holloway and Riegert were also part of the 4×100-meter relay team that took third.

Parker Christensen and Bobby Culver rounded out the team that finished in 44.23 seconds.

Riegert also took second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.13 seconds).

Brian Gonda took second in the 1600-meter run (4:40.53), and Jered McCafferty finished third in the 800-meter run (2:04.67).

Max Myers rounded out Sheridan’s top-three finishers with two second-place ribbons — a 49-foot, 11.5-inch throw in shot put and a 135-foot, 7-inch throw in discus.

Other top-eight finishers for Sheridan:

Girls

8. Ciara Johnson; 200-meter dash 28.71

7. McKinley Christopherson; 400-meter dash 1:04.89

8. Taemalle Lawson; 400-meter dash 1:05.13

4. Trinity Preston; 800-meter run 2:35.53

7. Emma Whiteman; 1600-meter run 5:56.00

3. 4×100-meter relay (Emily Hooge, Lawson, Rachel Petersburg, Johnson) 51.35

8. Alicia Thoney; pole vault 7-3

Boys

8. Tyler Holloway; 200-meter dash 23.91

5. Tymer Goss; 400-meter dash 53.30

6. Alex Garber; 800-meter run 2:09.79

8. Derek Vela; 800-meter run 2:11.53

7. Tim Brown; 1600-meter run 5:01.00

8. Garret Avery; 1600-meter run 5:11.29

T6. Ryan Sessions; high jump 5-6

7. Tyler Ardnt; pole vault 9-9

