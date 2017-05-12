SHS soccer teams won’t compete at state

SHERIDAN — For the first time since 2009, Sheridan High School won’t have a soccer team competing for a Wyoming state title. After both the SHS boys and girls lost in 4A East Regional Tournament openers Thursday, trips to the 4A state tournament — which Sheridan will host next week — were stopped dead in their tracks.

The Sheridan girls had an uphill battle. The Lady Broncs were the fifth seed, entering the regional tournament with 6 points, 13 fewer than 4-seed Cheyenne Central.

Central beat Sheridan 3-0 and 1-0 in the regular season, and Thursday was an even tougher day for head coach Mallery Marshall and her squad.

The Lady Broncs held Central scoreless for 20 minutes, but the Lady Indians quickly added two goals in the middle of the first half to take a 2-0 halftime lead. Sheridan’s scoring struggles continued — the Lady Broncs were shut out nine times in the regular season — and Central added two more goals in the second half to secure a 4-0 victory.

The loss marks the second-straight year the Lady Broncs will miss out on the state tournament after participating four years in a row before last season.

Sheridan finished the season with a 4-11 record.

On the boys side of the bracket, the 4A East was a gauntlet all season long, and, unfortunately, one of the top five teams was going to be sent home early.

That unlucky departure was dealt to the Sheridan Broncs in the form of a penalty-kick-deciding 3-2 loss to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds.

The Broncs played from behind the entire game but made the plays they needed in order to put themselves in a position to snatch a win.

The T-Birds scored on a penalty kick with a minute to go in the first half, but Sheridan returned the favor in desperation time. Aaron Sessions put in a header in the 79th minute to tie the match at 1 and force overtime.

After East scored a quick goal in the first overtime period, it was Sessions once again who made the necessary play. In the 98th minute, Sessions sent a pass to Bryce Taylor, who put the ball into the net to tie the game at 2. It would come down to penalty kicks.

Sessions scored the only shootout goal for Sheridan as East keeper Brenden Hunt came up big with a few saves, including the game-winning save on a Kyle Custis attempt.

East advanced to the state tournament, and the Sheridan Broncs’ season ended with a 7-7-1 record.

The Sheridan boys last missed the state tournament in 2014. They finished third in their previous two trips.

Sheridan will host the 3A and 4A state tournament next weekend at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.