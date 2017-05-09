SHS receives $5,000 grant from CenturyLink

SHERIDAN — CenturyLink, Inc. recently announced the winners of the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s Teachers and Technology grant program.

The program, which began in 2008, awards grants of up to $5,000 to schools in CenturyLink’s local service areas on behalf of teachers who have developed specific plans to innovatively implement technology in their classrooms.

Sheridan High School was awarded $5,000 to help students learn CAD/CAM programming and design techniques using robotics. Teacher Mike Price submitted the project.

“The winning teachers’ grant applications outlined a clear plan for how they would use the requested technology to help grow their students and enrich their classroom experience,” said Jim Schmit, CenturyLink vice president of operations. “We are pleased to be able to help these passionate educators expose their students to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts in their daily school lives.”

Across the United States, more than 2,300 grant applications were submitted and 309 were awarded.

Grants were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project.

CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications for the grant funding.