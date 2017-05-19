SHS orchestras to perform

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School symphony and Baroque orchestras will perform in a combined concert May 24 at 7 p.m. in the Sue Henry Auditorium at the school.

The Baroque orchestra will perform John Ireland’s Minuet from “A Downland Suite” and the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 second movement by Bach.

The symphony will perform Symphony No. 7, third movement by Antonin Dvorak and Symphony No. 45, fourth movement by Haydn.

The featured soloists with the SHS chamber orchestra will include Zoe Robison, who will perform Violin Concerto in G by Stamitz, and Helen Burch, who will perform Violin Concerto in G by Haydn.

SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.