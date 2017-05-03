Shop local contest starts Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association will kick off a shop local contest Saturday.

To compete, shoppers can pick up their aMAYzing Places Passport at participating downtown businesses beginning Saturday. To win, shoppers can fill their passports by visiting all participating businesses for a unique stamp. Once the passport is filled, it can be turned into the DSA or Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office.

Three winners will be chosen from the ones that are turned in. Each participating business will provide an in-store gift card of at least $10 for the prize package.

For additional information or a list of participating businesses, call 672-8881.

The contest will run through May 31.