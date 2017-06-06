Sheridan Travel and Tourism staff now city employees

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Travel and Tourism’s two employees will now work under the umbrella of the city of Sheridan following an executive session Monday at the Sheridan City Council meeting. A third staff member will work as an independent contractor for the city.

“The director of (STT) used to be under the city, and then they became contracted employees of STT,” Councilman Jesus Rios said. “There was a desire within the board to have some stability and be able to offer benefits.”

Mayor Roger Miller, Sheridan City Council and city staff started looking at the potential to bring STT on as a city entity in January and even before.

“It was brought to our attention that any contractor at the state level and federal level have to meet a certain standard,” Miller said. “As we went down through those checklists of are they an employee or are they a contractor, too many of the checkmarks (applied), therefore they were employees.”

Rios said it is STT’s desire to become city employees in order to offer more attractive health benefit packages for its employees.

“(The employees) get a $600 stipend to cover their own health insurance benefits, whatever they’re going to put it toward,” Rios said. “There was a desire to get some continuity, to be able to make the positions more attractive, more long term and be able to offer those health benefits.”

Later on, STT and its board plan to lead a ballot initiative to create a joint powers board between the city and Sheridan County for the travel and tourism sector. In the meantime, this fix will serve its purpose.

“(Creating a joint powers board) would allow us to either expand the lodging tax, the lodging fee that gets assessed right now that’s just in city limits, this would expand it to the county, including our dude ranches and those types of things,” Rios said.

Even if the measure ended up on the 2018 ballot, but did not pass, Rios said the organization currently in place would work into the future.

STT employees will still work under their own budget, which comes from lodging taxes distributed by the city already. Benefit stipends will also remain in the STT budget and will not come out of the city’s general fund.

“That was another one of the tests,” Miller said about the employee or contract checklist process. “Since we were in control of the finances and in control of the disbursements, it was just check off the list.”

City council mentioned the collaboration of a joint powers board to the Sheridan County commissioners and will look into the idea closer to election season. Rios said STT will head the ballot initiative.