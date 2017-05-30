Sheridan student places second in literature contest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan eighth-grader Jonathon Mitchell placed second in the Wyoming Level 2 (grades seven and eight) 2016-17 Letters About Literature competition. The Wyoming State Library conducted state-level judging through its Wyoming Center for the Book program.

Letters About Literature, a project of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, is a reading and writing contest for students in grades four through 12. Students are asked to read a book, poem or speech and write to the author (living or dead) about how the book affected them personally. Mitchell wrote to Dave Pelzer, author of A Child Called “It.”

Tens of thousands of students from across the country enter Letters About Literature each year. Letters are judged on state and national levels.

All first-place winners advanced to national competition and will receive a $150 Amazon gift card. Second-place winners will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and third place winners will receive a $50 card. All student names and their winning letters may be found on the Wyoming State Library website at library.wyo.gov/services/literacy/letters-about-literature.