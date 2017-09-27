Sheridan sophs down Arvada-Clearmont in four sets

CLEARMONT — The Sheridan sophomore volleyball team defeated Arvada-Clearmont in four sets Tuesday, 25-13, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14.

Sheridan easily won the first set, but the second set was back and forth until the very end when the Lady Broncs pulled away.

“I think the first set was, ‘Holy crap, we’re playing Sheridan,’” Arvada-Clearmont head coach Sarah Walker said. “We were a little bit back on our heels and almost just stuck to the ground, and we weren’t reacting to things.”

The Lady Panthers got off to a roaring start in the third set, going up 10-4 and never looking back. But the fourth set was similar to the first, with Sheridan winning handily to cap off the match.

Walker said it was “a strange up-and-down day,” but overall was pleased with the team’s performance.

The Lady Panthers only had seven healthy players but utilized a vastly different rotation. Walker and assistant coach Mike Sauers looked at team stats over the weekend and tried to figure out what position was best for each player.

“Rather than going off of our coaching instinct, we needed to step back and really look at it objectively,” Walker said.

Walker said she feels comfortable with the new rotation, and the team’s defensive effort was a positive takeaway.

“We’re at a point in our season where we have to make a change,” Walker said. “I feel confident in the positions I’ve now put the girls in, and I know enough about them that I need them to start believing that and to start seeing that this is the change that our team needed. Now everyone is playing to their strengths.”