Sheridan officials prepared for risk of flooding with weekend warmth

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens and his team have prepared for possible flooding this season, but do not expect major issues in the Sheridan County area. Adriaens said the main flood risk remains in areas where flooding occurred previously and around the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains.

SPD tracks data and potential flood regions throughout the season, particularly in the two areas prone to excess water within city limits.

“It’s no doubt to anyone if you’re looking around town a little bit that we’re all concerned about the water and what’s going on up on the mountain,” Adriaens said during a presentation at the May 1 Sheridan City Council meeting.

Adriaens compared this year’s numbers to two years of flooding within the city of Sheridan — 2011 when Downer Addition flooded and 2014 when the city experienced light flooding.

“We monitor all the time…the flood potential on the mountain and what else might happen,” Adriaens said. “The good news of tonight’s presentation is the normal temperature forecast for the next three months.”

Unusually high temperatures after a winter filled with snow can kickstart the melting of the mountain snowpack. Sheridan sits in the Tongue River Basin. In 2011, the snow water equivalent, or the amount of water released from the snowpack when it melts, was at 127 percent of the median in the basin. After the May 25, 2011, rain caused the Downer Addition flooding, the percentage skyrocketed to 298 percent. In 2014, the snow water equivalent totaled 147 percent of the median and on Thursday of this week, saw the same percentage.

Warning coordination meteorologist Tom Frieders from the National Weather Service in Billings said he and his team continue monitoring the situation closely to watch for periods of above-normal temperatures that will quickly melt snowpack.

“When you’re getting well above that normal percent or that 100 percent of normal snowpack, it certainly bears watching,” Frieders said.

Little creeks and streams running off from the Bighorn Mountains remain high flood-risk areas. Frieders said people living near those streams and rivers need to be prepared for rising water levels.

“Take protective action,” Frieders said, “taking livestock up to higher elevations and moving property out of these lower areas that are in the floodplains.”

Frieders said while he wants those living in floodplain areas to watch the weather and plan ahead, his team is at a simple outlook stage, as factors regarding flood risk remain uncertain at this point.

Another main area of noticeable flooding occurs in South Park, which Adriaens said was designed to do so in order to alleviate other flooding potential in town.

“We want it to flood like this when we get a lot of water. This prevents, it slows the water going down Little Goose all the way through town,” Adriaens said. “We don’t have too many problems here farther downtown.”

The city created the newly installed bathroom in South Park to withstand flooding along with the park.

For now, both Frieders and Adriaens advised community members to remain aware of forecasted weather, such as heavy rain falling on the already swollen rivers. Self-fill sand bags are currently available at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds south of Rotary Park.

Anyone with questions may call Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards at 675-2569 during business hours or 752-2174 after hours.

To report a flood, call Sheridan County dispatch at 672-2413.

“If we think things are becoming a little more serious, (the National Weather Service) would go with something like a flood watch a day or two in advance of potential flooding,” Frieders said. “If we do experience flooding, then people will hear about a flood warning or advisory being issued.”