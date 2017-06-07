Sheridan Kmart on list to close

SHERIDAN — Sears Holdings will close more stores, including the Kmart store in Sheridan, in its drive to bring its stores back to profitability.

The closing of the approximately 70 stores is in addition to the more than 180 stores that were announced to be closed earlier this year.

According to multiple news sources, the company released a list internally Tuesday of the new closings, which include 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers. The Sheridan Kmart is on the list of stores to be closed.

Calls for comment to the local Kmart were referred to corporate public relations, which was not immediately available.

Most of the stores will close by September, according to multiple news sources, bringing Sears’ store count to about 1,200 from 2,073 five years ago.