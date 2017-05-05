Sheridan High School students build fly rods in class

SHERIDAN — After graduation, high school students may not remember how to use the Pythagorean Theorem, nor will they likely recall all the dates learned in history classes.

But a Sheridan High School physical education teacher hopes a skill his students learned in his class will last the rest of their lives.

SHS students in Corey Hamrick’s Lifetime Activities class have been hard at work for the past several months constructing fly rods.

The Lifetime Activities class includes archery, mountain biking and other sports outside the typical physical education curriculum.

“We wanted a class that was a little more than a general PE class for kids who are motivated to be lifelong movers — those who wanted to do different things,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick added a fly fishing unit to the course several years ago, but it wasn’t until he connected with Joey Puettman that the unit took a giant leap forward.

Puettman, the founder of a local youth fishing organization called Joey’s Foundation, helped set up the fly-fishing unit for Hamrick’s classroom. Last year, Puettman taught students how to tie flies, but he and Hamrick decided to take the unit to the next level this spring.

As fly rod building became part of the fly-fishing unit, it became an instant favorite with students.

“To see the excitement they have when they come into the classroom is awesome,” Puettman said.

Joey’s Foundation provided the equipment to make the rods, and the students in the class purchased the rod blank. Students will keep the rods they built after the class has concluded.

“They make it their own — every rod here is unique,” Puettman said.

Students have worked on their fly rods once per week since March but have since increased that time to twice per week to prepare for the upcoming class fishing trip later in May when they will get to use their rods for the first time.

It will take patience, focus and trial and error before the group of SHS students will see their efforts come to fruition, which Hamrick said he believes is the most important aspect of the unit.

While the unit provides students with an opportunity to learn how to make their own rod and flies, Hamrick said the patience students learn can be a more valuable lesson.

“It’s tough, so it’s pushed them,” Hamrick said. “It’s great to see how focused and engaged they are with the time and effort they put into it.”

While his father is an avid fisherman, Brennan Lindberg, a student in the class, said this is the first time he’s built his own rod. He will be the first to tell you building a rod is equal parts frustration and satisfaction.

“It’s very precise and time-consuming,” Lindberg said. “But I’ve enjoyed this quite a bit.”