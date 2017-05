Sheridan County Youth Chorale to perform Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Children’s and Youth Chorale will perform with the Sagebrush Folk Dancers on Wednesday at the WYO Theater.

The show, entitled “Turn the World Around,” will feature songs celebrating the sights and sounds from around the world. The dancers will offer traditional dances from around the world.

Tickets for the event are $5 for adults, seniors and students. Children age 12 and under get in for $3 apiece.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.