Sheridan County Public Health to offer flu shots throughout October

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health will offer flu shots throughout the month of October in various locations across the county.

The organization will bill most insurance, so bring insurance cards with you if you have them. Or, the cost is $30 per vaccination.

For additional information, call 672-5169.

The following is the list of locations at which SCPH will offer flu shots.

• Oct 4 — 8-11 a.m., Sheridan County YMCA, 417 N. Jefferson St., Sheridan

• Oct. 4 — 2-5 p.m., Clearmont Elementary School, 1601 Meade Ave., Clearmont

• Oct. 16 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tongue River Valley Community Center, 411 Dayton St., Ranchester

• Oct. 16 — 3:30-5:30 p.m., Big Horn Women’s Club, 314 S. Second St., Big Horn

• Oct. 17 — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sheridan County Public Health, 297 S. Main St., Sheridan

• Oct. 18 — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Story Woman’s Club, 28 N. Piney Road, Story

• Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to noon, Sheridan Senior Center, 211 Smith St., Sheridan

• Oct. 27 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sheridan College, 3059 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan