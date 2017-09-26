Sheridan City Council vacancy interest letters due Friday

SHERIDAN — Seven Sheridan citizens have expressed interest in the vacant Sheridan City Council seat with one week left to submit letters of intent to the city clerk. Out of those seven applicants, one woman applied, as well as two men younger than 30 years old.

Ken Pendergraft, James Whitworth, Jacob Martin, Erin Hanke, Dustin Looper, Michael Horner and Aaron Linden all put their names in for the vacant seat.

“With Jesus (Rios) gone and Shelleen (Smith) no longer on the council, I’d love to see some more diversity on there,” City Councilor Kristin Kelly told The Sheridan Press.

“The balance, diversity is really nice.”

Kelly said that could mean a diversity of ages, backgrounds and genders.

While she has spoken to two interested candidates personally and not read through the entirety of applicants, she looks forward to familiarizing herself with the interested citizens and completing the interview process.

“I’m going to be interested to read them and see what their stances are on certain issues which we will ask when we interview them,” Kelly said.

Hanke currently serves as the director for the Whitney Center for the Arts and said she sees the city council as a service group to the community. She looks to “better understand the diverse community of people that call Sheridan home,” Hanke wrote in her letter of interest.

Both Looper and Martin mentioned being younger than 30 years of age. Looper, 27, intends to set and achieve goals based on residents’ needs and wants.

“I intend to continue to keep the city of Sheridan safe, educated and forward looking at a business perspective by listening to the residents and advocating their voices, concerns and opinions in a friendly and effective manner,” Looper wrote in his letter.

Twenty-five-year-old Martin’s focus included diversifying the economy and keeping the city’s environment clean and beautiful. He wants to “cut down waste, create saving, while maintaining and creating jobs.”

Horner said he wanted to help the city prepare for future economic uncertainties, building bridges between small business owners, the workforce and city government “so that all levels feel appreciated and more importantly heard.”

Linden moved here 15 years ago, has served on nine local and state boards and wants to focus on fostering community growth by attracting younger generations while also sustaining the small town “Best of the West” feel and values.

Pendergraft focused on growth and sustainability through “diverse growth to resist the loss of our talented youth, yet not carelessly destroying what makes this place so special.” Pendergraft was raised in Sheridan and strives to preserve and improve Sheridan’s character and livability while also diversifying the economy.

Whitworth moved to Sheridan four years ago and seeks to promote and improve the quality of life for Sheridan residents by “seeking creative and cost effective solutions to Sheridan’s unique issues and needs.” Whitworth said in his interest letter that he would like to attract more diverse activities for the youth of Sheridan, as well as provide more public education opportunities for the populace.

Final interest letters for the vacant seat are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 to city clerk Cecilia Good via email at cgood@sheridanwy.net or mailed to PO Box 848, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.

“This is not going through an election process, so we understand and appreciate the trust people put in us, at least in me, to make the right recommendations,” Kelly said.