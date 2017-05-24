Sessions named All-State for second time

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced the 2017 All-Conference and All-State soccer teams Tuesday, and four Sheridan Broncs made the two lists.

Noah Iberlin, Ben Lecholat, Gregg Sampson and Aaron Sessions were all selected to the 4A East All-Conference team.

Sessions also earned All-State recognition, the second-straight season he’s been an All-State selection. He finished the season with seven goals and three assists. He was second on the Broncs in goals scored behind Iberlin, who finished with 13.

Laramie and Cheyenne Central led the All-Conference list with six selections apiece. The Plainsmen and Indians also led the All-State list with four selections from each team.

The Sheridan Broncs finished the season 7-7-1 (4-5-1 in 4A East).