Senior Center to move lunch service to SJHS

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center’s meal service will move to Sheridan Junior High School at 500 Lewis St. on June 7. (The last lunch that will be served this summer at the Senior Center at 211 Smith St. is June 6). The move is required for construction to begin on the dining room and kitchen at the Senior Center over the summer. Lunch at SJHS will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. daily.

Diners who currently drive to the Senior Center for lunch are encouraged to drive to SJHS, located .6 miles northwest of the Senior Center. Diners who utilize the Goose Creek Transit bus service can still use the bus to take them to SJHS for lunch. Handicap parking and bus drop-off and pick-up will be closest to the building. There will be no shuttle bus from the Smith Street building.

Some activities that currently meet in the Senior Center dining room will be able to use the SJHS cafeteria space for those activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Senior Center’s kitchen prepares lunch for diners at 211 Smith St. and for five congregate meal sites around the county located in Big Horn, Heritage Towers in Sheridan, the Tongue River Valley and Story. Meals for these satellite dining sites are transported from the Senior Center and will be transported from SJHS when the kitchen service moves. The kitchen also prepares more than 180 meals every day of the week for older adults throughout the county. Volunteers who deliver meals will pick up lunches at SJHS to be delivered.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to use the junior high as a temporary space for our meals program this summer,” said Carmen Rideout, executive director for the Sheridan Senior Center. “I think it is the perfect spot for us in terms of size and location and we are happy to be able to serve a great meal every day throughout construction. We hope to see many there throughout the summer.”

The Senior Center entered into a contract with Sheridan County School District 2 to use the kitchen and dining space at SJHS while students are on summer break. Summer school students will be on location while Senior Center meals are being served there. Terri Hayden, director of volunteer services at the Senior Center, has been in conversation with teachers about integrating the students with diners in some capacity as part of SCSD2’s summer program.

Construction in the dining room is part of the Senior Center’s building project made possible through a successful capital campaign in 2015 that raised more than $9 million.

Based on a feasibility study conducted in 2010, Senior Center staff are anticipating an increase in the number of people who will need the various community-based services the Senior Center offers. The emerging population of older adults also brings different preferences than the generation prior to them.

While some of the construction is transformation of the look and flow of the Senior Center, needed upgrades to the HVAC system, computer systems and repairs to the roof are also part of the project. The construction of a new Day Break Adult Day Care center and expansion of the Goose Creek Transit facility that were part of the capital construction project are now complete.

The Sheridan Senior Center building will be open for administrative, loan closet and outreach services at 211 Smith St. during its usual business hours — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Senior Center building will be closed on weekends and holidays through August.

The Senior Center has served noon meals 365 days a year since the inception of its meals program in the 1970s.