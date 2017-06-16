Senate page applications due June 27

SHERIDAN — U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, is encouraging Wyoming juniors in high school to apply to be a Senate page for the fall session in Washington, DC.

There are 30 page positions in the U.S. Senate each session. One of those positions is reserved for Enzi to sponsor a student from Wyoming. The deadline for applications is June 27.

“Along with allowing students a front row seat during debates in the Senate, pages have the opportunity to explore the nation’s capital and interact with students from across the country,” Enzi said. “The program provides experiences that participants will carry with them forever.”

Pages play an important role in the day-to-day operations of the Senate. Duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material within the congressional complex. Other duties include preparing the chamber for Senate sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Pages attend classes at the U.S. Senate Page School until 9:45 a.m. and then work until 4 p.m. or until the Senate adjourns for the day. The Senate Page School provides the necessary requirements for a junior year course of study.

Fall page eligibility is limited to rising juniors in high school who will be 16 or 17 years old by the date of appointment. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Pages live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided daily.

The fall session runs from Sept. 5 to Jan. 26. Applications and additional information can be found here.

Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or dianne_kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.