Second annual Harold Johnson pickleball fundraiser set for May 20

SHERIDAN — Registrations are still open for the second annual Harold Johnson Memorial Pickleball Fundraiser. All donations from the event will go to the YMCA’s Give Your Heart to a Child campaign.

The tournament will be held on May 20 at Thorne-Rider Park as well as Emerson Park.

You don’t need a partner to play, and the tournament will be played in a round-robin format. Arlie Johnson, organizer of the event, said more than 90 people had already signed up as of Tuesday, but there is no cap limit on players because it is a fundraiser.

There will also be a potluck lunch on the day of the tournament.

Contact Johnson at 461-0994 or arliet.johnson@yahoo.com to sign up.