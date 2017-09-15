SCSD3 discusses new block scheduling, budget

CLEARMONT — A budget update, class scheduling and new area supervisors were some of the main discussion topics at the Sheridan County School District 3 Board meeting Wednesday night.

Business manager Greg Rohrer went through some budget numbers, noting that the district spent a total of $262,787.81 in August and had already spent 12.41 percent of its $2.7 million fiscal-year budget. The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui acknowledged most of the faculty liked the new 90-minute block schedule. He said it will better prepare students for the state WY-TOPP testing in late spring and has limited confusion and absences.

Because the WY-TOPP program is new this year and is completely different than previous assessments, Auzqui said the district will still have MAP testing in addition to WY-TOPP.

This way it can compare last year’s MAP scores to this year’s.

“You will notice and hear people say there is a lot of testing going on at the end of the year,” Auzqui said to the Board. “I will be real with you. They are right.”

Auzqui gave a brief update on the district progress through the first three weeks.

“We’ve had some bumps in the road, but for the most part, I think we’ve had a good start,” he said.

Those bumps included a new student grading process, the 30-60-10 model. The model means 30 percent of a student’s grade comes from tests, 60 percent from classroom activities and homework, and 10 percent from student engagement.

Auzqui also mentioned that within the next two years, there will be a standardized report card for kindergarten through sixth grade. Standardized means students will be graded on a scale from 1 to 4 based on how well they met expectations, instead of letter grades.

Athletic director Mike Sauers discussed Hudl, a video review software program for sports teams. The Hudl software cost $3,300 and was paid for by donated coaches’ salaries and sports fundraisers. Sauers, an assistant volleyball coach in the district, said he and Arvada-Clearmont High School head coach Sarah Walker have noticed “immediate on-court improvement” by watching film on Hudl with the players.

Auzqui also brought up the option of doing virtual field trips again for students. The district previously did them about five years ago but stopped due to lack of interest. The technology has come a long way since then, Auzqui said.

“I’d like to bring it back because the couple field trips that we did have an opportunity to go on were really good for kids,” he said.

The Board unanimously approved several action items, including policies on school meal programs and English Language Learner (ELL) education. ELL means a student is learning English in addition to his or her native language.

Josh Johnson was unanimously approved as the new transportation supervisor; Loyce Ellingrod was unanimously approved as a district steering committee team member and the K-12 extended-day supervisor.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.