SCSD3 considers leaving principal spot vacant

ARVADA — Arvada-Clearmont school may not have a principal next year.

At the Sheridan County School District 3 board’s Thursday meeting at Arvada School, Superintendent Charles Auzqui asked the board to discuss the possibility of not filling the vacant K-12 principal position for the 2017-18 school year.

No action was taken on the matter due to the absence of two board members from the meeting.

Auzqui said with the current funding crisis, there is a possibility the district may not be able to afford the position.

The principal at Arvada-Clearmont School earned $85,050 during the 2016-17 school year.

The vacancy comes after SCSD3 board members voted unanimously in March to approve Auzqui’s recommendation that former principal Christy Wright’s contract be allowed to expire at the end of the 2016-17 school year. The board cited “personnel reasons” for its decision.

The board’s decision in March was met with a petition signed by hundreds of community members, but the board stuck with its decision to let Wright’s contract expire.

Board members present at the June board meeting agreed with Auzqui’s proposal to absorb the principal position.

“If there is a way to absorb the position within … I think it’s a great idea because, with the funding and everything, we (may not have the funds),” board member Barry Bauer said.

Bauer added if the district decided to not fill the position, it should not have a negative impact on student learning. Board members Sam Olsen and Kris Malli nodded in agreement with Bauer’s statements.

The principal’s duties could shift to a teacher or several teachers at the school. Auzqui said the principal’s duties could be performed by someone who could take the role of a “staff-led, head teacher” or designate a dean of students.

However, Auzqui said the biggest challenge would be the supervision aspect. A principal’s role currently includes filling out teacher evaluations, which would bring up some obvious conflicts.

To consider the matter at length, the board will begin its July workshop an hour earlier than normal.

The district had approximately 100 students enrolled during the 2016-17 school year, which was its highest enrollment in several years. This led to more funds arriving from the state.

Because of this, the district’s funding deficit may be less than originally planned. SCSD3 originally projected a $200,000 shortfall headed into the 2017-18 school year.

Auzqui previously told The Sheridan Press no teaching jobs would be cut next year.