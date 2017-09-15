SCSD2 to spread education model across state

SHERIDAN — Beginning next month, Sheridan County School District 2 will work to bring its education structure to six other schools in the state, with the hopes that it will eventually spread to all Wyoming public schools.

The six schools are from three districts in Natrona, Park and Washakie counties.

SCSD2 is consistently near the top of the state rankings in terms of test scores and growth achievements, something superintendent Craig Dougherty largely attributes to professional learning communities.

The main tenet of a PLC involves consistent communication between teachers, principals and administrators. There are four main questions that SCSD2 educators need to answer: What should kids know? How do we measure if they know it? What if kids don’t understand something? What if they do understand?

“You need to embrace those kids, you need to love those kids,” Dougherty said. “But then you better dang well have a plan. Because they’re going to all come to you with different paths of things that are preventing them from becoming readers and writers.”

In SCSD2, teachers who teach the same grade or classes are in groups and meet often to discuss what went well and what went wrong in the classroom.

The teachers then meet with their school principal at least once per week to give a report on how students are performing. The principals then meet at least every other week with superintendent Dougherty and assistant superintendents Scott Stults and Mitch Craft to provide updates.

Sagebrush Elementary School is an example of how PLCs work. Along with instructor communication, principal Brett Dahl said the other schools should eventually have reliable assessments that can tell you about your kids.

The tests at Sagebrush are created by teachers, helping them understand the standards and what kids are expected to know.

SCSD2 administrators and principals will meet with principals from a middle school and elementary school in each of the three districts in Natrona, Washakie and Park counties. The academy will be an ongoing conversation on areas for improvement between Sheridan and the six schools.

“One of the big problems with teacher training in general, or staff development in the world of education, is that most of it is delivered as kind of a one-shot deal,” Craft said. “You attend a workshop or conference or something like that and they load you up on exciting information, but there’s no follow-up.”

With the principal academy, SCSD2 plans to have communication with participating schools throughout the year.

SCSD2 began the process informally with Natrona County last year. Dahl and Paige Sanders, the principal of Woodland Park Elementary, visited two schools in Casper. They observed how the schools operated, and talked with the school principals on possible adjustments to make. The same process will start next month with schools in the Park County and Washakie County districts.

According to Natrona County assistant superintendent Walt Wilcox, the two schools implemented a basic PLC outline last year by having more consistent conversation between educators. The principal academy will help formalize that and create a standardized process for how the educators are going to work in collaborative teams.

Dahl and Craft noted that SCSD2 won’t lead by presenting other districts only with information, as is usually the case. Instead, they’ll spend time there, then come back and reflect. Upon reflection, the principals and administrators will make the next steps for improvement, then visit again and do an overview of pros and cons when implementing the PLC process.

For Natrona County, Wilcox said the PLC model will hone in on classroom achievement.

Wilcox said the district has an “assertive” goal of 100 percent of schools meeting or exceeding statewide expectations and accountability by the end of the 2019-20 school year. The district is at about 47 percent there right now.

Going forward, Dougherty said he is talking with legislators and the Daniels Fund about paying for a statewide program. There is no set timeline for when Dougherty would like the program in place.

“Here’s the real dilemma,” Dougherty said. “The Legislature is saying, ‘We’re not getting the bang for the buck,’ and our point is, ‘Here are our results. You say that this is tremendous. We have a plan to impact every district in the state.’”

According to Dougherty, the program would ideally have an executive director and regional director, two or three more principals and a business and administration staff.

At a SCSD2 Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Craft said the proposal would cost 0.0095 percent of the annual state education budget.

“Quite frankly, when you’re talking about a $1.6 billion statewide budget for K-12 education, it’s a couple million dollars a year,” Dougherty said. “It’s not making money for Sheridan, but it’s giving us the staff to do it.”