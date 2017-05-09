SCSD2 preliminary budget will see reductions

SHERIDAN — While it may appear on paper that Sheridan County School District 2 will operate with a larger budget for the 2017-18 school year, state cuts still mean a reduction in funding for the district.

At the SCSD2 board meeting Monday evening, Business Manager Roxi Taft presented a preliminary budget for the 2017-18 school year for the board’s consideration.

In the budget proposal, the general fund may see an increase from $49,468,237 in 2016-17 to $50,764,545 for 2017-18 school year.

Taft said the increase of more than $1 million is not the result of additional spending but a $1.35 million transfer of Instructional Facilitators and Bridges funding, which was moved from the special revenues account to the general fund.

In actuality, the district will have its general fund slashed by 2.61 percent due to the Wyoming Legislature’s $34 million reduction in funding for school districts. SCSD2 is expected to see slight growth in its average daily membership, which will minimize the impact of the state’s budget cut.

Additionally, to offset cuts, more than $900,000 is expected to be taken from the school’s reserves and placed into the general fund.

The proposed budget includes a 10 percent reduction in building budgets, staffing adjustments and an increase in substitute teacher pay, among other adjustments.

Other factors throughout the next several months may contribute to changes in the district’s budget.

The Select Committee on School Recalibration will meet during the interim to review the current funding model and alternative funding models. Additionally, the Joint Revenue Interim Committee is considering revenue options for providing funding for schools, facilities and major maintenance.

The board will examine the budget and finalize it by the July 2017 board meeting.

In other business:

• Superintendent Craig Dougherty said progress on the collaborative school took a major step forward. The School Facilities Commission determined the old Highland Park Elementary School building, where Fort Mackenzie and the Wright Place are currently housed, is no longer usable. As a result, the collaborative school will temporarily be housed at the college.

• Dar Jordan was selected as the Classified Employee of the Year, and Addrienne Sims earned the title of the district’s Teacher of the Year.

• US News and World Report recognized Sheridan High School as the best high school in the state and one of the top in the nation for its academic achievements. It is the fourth time the school has received this award.