SCSD2 discusses enrollment, new education plans at Board meeting

Sheridan County School District 2 revealed during Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting that it had an overall enrollment increase of 28 students.

That number included a fifth-grade increase of 40 students and a ninth-grade increase of 37 students but also a decrease of 48 kindergartners.

Superintendent Craig Dougherty presented an outline for improving state schools. The outline included the implementation of a statewide professional learning community (PLC) for all schools and establishing a clinical teacher college in Wyoming.

“It’s something we need to ensure, that all Wyoming kids can learn as well as Sheridan kids,” Dougherty said.

The statewide PLC work would include a principal academy for all schools, a program director and regional director.

Dougherty said the plan would cost about $4,500 each year per school in the state. Assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said that would amount to about 0.0095 percent of the annual state education budget.

“Our bottom line is, let’s raise the bar” for Wyoming schools, Dougherty said.

Craft also presented the 2017 ACT results, which showed SCSD2 above the state average in average composite and subsection scores. He also noted that the biggest area for student growth was in reading. Craft said he talked with district principals last week to begin looking at ways to improve the reading curriculum.

Craft then presented school performance reports from the state, which showed that four district schools are meeting state expectations and four are exceeding expectations.

An update on the district’s parent liaison program was given. Craft informed the Board that the district received a three-year grant from the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation for $40,000 to put toward the program each year, beginning in the 2018-19 school year

The Compass Center for Families, which works with the liaison program, provided a few numbers. Notably, the CCF conducted a survey asking teachers if they would recommend the parent liaison program to other teachers, and 110 of 111 said yes. A similar question was given to parents, asking them if they would recommend the program to other parents. Thirty-four out of 36 said yes.

Twelve policies were brought forth for the Board to consider, including policies on the accessibility of online content at schools, the evaluation of administrative staff and the evaluation of certified staff. All were unanimously approved.

Other business included the installation of sprinklers in the Sheridan High School locker rooms, which are ready to be tested. SCSD2 is also pursuing emergency funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to potentially cover 80 percent of the costs to the Sheridan Junior High School hill. It will hear back from the NRCS in October.

The Board meeting lasted one hour and 13 minutes. The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 2.