SCSD1 freezes staff salaries, eliminates teaching positions

BIG HORN — The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees approved a preliminary budget just north of $15 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year, an approximately $440,000 reduction from last year.

In order to balance the budget, the district eliminated two positions through attrition. Those positions include a kindergarten teacher at Tongue River Elementary and an instructional facilitator in the Tongue River area. The family consumer science teacher at Tongue River High School will drop from a full-time to a two-thirds-time position.

In addition, all employee salaries will be frozen for the coming year. However, raises may be provided to educators if they earn the appropriate number of college credits to move horizontally on the pay scale.

This year, SCSD1 teachers earned an average of $53,686. Teachers in the district have not received pay raises in five years.

The budget also reflects the board continuing to build a reserve account and adding its membership to Hot Springs County BOCES.

Changes in funding for summer school and instructional facilitators had significant impacts on the district’s budget because funds for instructional facilitators and summer school fell under a categorical grant, meaning they could only be funded outside the school funding model.

However, the Wyoming Legislature moved all of the categorical grants inside the model. Consequently, those funds do not have to be spent on instructional facilitators and summer school programs. The shift will save money and allow the district to restructure its summer program.

The Select Committee on School Recalibration will meet during the interim to review the current funding model and alternative funding models for schools. In addition, the Joint Revenue Interim Committee is considering revenue options for schools, facilities and major maintenance.