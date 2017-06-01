Science symposium increases hands-on learning

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Junior High School students utilized modern technology and worked to emphasize their individual strengths at their science symposium Wednesday.

The format used for the event was a twist on the traditional science fair, encouraging students to follow their interests.

The primary reason behind launching the symposium, teachers said, was to increase student engagement.

The school previously used the International Science and Engineering Fair, a worldwide science fair competition allowing high school and middle school students to present science experiments.

But the ISEF had its downfalls. Paperwork required to enter the fair became overwhelming for teachers and parents, and students had limited options for their science topics.

Previously, all sixth-grade students were required to enter projects for the ISEF, but it was optional for seventh-grade students. As a result, teachers discovered a majority of seventh-grade students elected to not participate.

“That was a big red flag,” SJHS science teacher Ryan Fuhrman said. “We thought if we are trying to get kids excited (about science) and when they have the option, they don’t do it, then maybe we need to fix something.”

As a result, SJHS teachers created their own format. They simplified the requirements and expanded the opportunities for students to present their long-term science projects.

The symposium permitted students to present their projects through mediums such as slideshows, oral presentations, posters, videos, charts, models and other formats.

This allowed students to emphasize their strengths, teachers said.

“They got to do whatever they felt comfortable or whatever worked best for their project,” said Pete Karjanis, sixth-grade science teacher.

Even with the new format, students gain similar skills as from the traditional science fair; students implemented the scientific method into their projects and awards were presented for top experiments.

The science symposium reflects shifts in science education. Over the past several years, science teachers have taken a hands-on approach to science as opposed to curriculum centered on lectures and textbook reading.

The hands-on, critical-thinking method will be the focal point of new Wyoming science standards, which schools must adopt by the 2020-21 school year.

“It’s more hands-on and requires deeper thinking,” Karajanis said about science education. “The assessments are … no longer multiple choice — it’s all written. It’s about understanding and going above and beyond to apply the concepts they are taught.”

The first year of the science symposium included everything from potato batteries to studies on ballistics and solar panels.

“I’ve been really, really pleased with the quality of their thinking, and the diverse nature of what they’ve done,” Fuhrman said. “You’ll see lots of what seems random experiments, but what really shows is their passions and interests.”

Teachers plan to keep the symposium next year and make it an annual event at the school.