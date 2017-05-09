Schools cope with fewer fill-ins for classroom teachers

SHERIDAN — Nearly every morning, Jennifer Kahm gets a phone call.

On the other side of the phone is Nancy Schaffer, the substitute coordinator at Sheridan County School District 2. Schaffer tells Kahm where she will be headed to work that day as a substitute teacher.

“I love it because it’s something new every day,” Kahm said.

However, local school districts need more people like Kahm.

School districts across Sheridan County are facing a shortage of substitute teachers.

While SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Scott Stults said a substitute shortage is not consistent year-to-year, the 2016-17 school year has been an especially difficult year to find enough people to fill in.

Several teachers have been on extended leave this year, primarily due to maternity leave. This requires long-term substitute teachers to fill in, which takes away from the pool of substitutes available to teach elsewhere.

“That affects the subs, too,” Kahm said. “Then, not only do you have a teacher out, but you have a sub that is off the call list for months. It might show that we have 45 subs or so in the district, but when you have 10 of them in long-term subbing situations for months, then that really starts limiting the number of subs you have.”

SCSD2 has a pool of 57 substitute teachers, and Sheridan County School District 1 has 45 substitutes signed up to teach in the district. Many of the same teachers sign up for all Sheridan County districts.

However, just because those teachers are in the pool does not mean all of them are available. Many turn down opportunities due to scheduling conflicts.

Schaffer said on average, slightly more than 20 subs are available to teach at any given time. This can be difficult on days like Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays when the demand for substitutes increases significantly due to activities.

“I could easily have five to 10 people out (at Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School) on any of those days,” Schaffer said.

The daily number of substitutes needed fluctuates with the time of year, as well. Kahm said she receives fewer phone calls for work on days at the beginning of the school year, end of the school year and prior to spring and Christmas breaks.

The high school and junior high sports seasons have the highest need for substitutes, Schaffer said.

SCSD2 recently proposed increasing its pay for subs. Pending board approval, day-to-day substitute pay will increase from $96 to $106, and long-term substitutes’ wages will increase from $102 to $112 daily.

At SCSD1, finding substitute teachers has become an annual problem. Because of the rural location of its schools and the number of substitutes based out of Sheridan, many on the list prefer to stay at SCSD2 schools rather than travel to Big Horn or Tongue River.

SCSD1 typically needs 6-10 substitutes daily, according to Cara Reichert, the accounting technician at the district.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to find really good substitutes out here and the number that we need,” Kobza said.

Sheridan County School District 3 ran into a similar problem. Superintendent Charles Auzqui said his district has three or four substitutes who can typically fill in, which Auzqui said is better than in previous years.

But the distance from Sheridan and longer school days make it difficult for the rural district to find replacement teachers.

“We have a need for substitutes nearly every day,” Auzqui said.

In response, SCSD3 also increased its salaries for substitute teachers to $110 per day and provides them with a free lunch. SCSD3 also requires all paraprofessionals to have their substitute certification.

At one time, substitute teachers received the often unfair reputation of being glorified babysitters; teachers who did less educating and more supervising.

However, SCSD2 has worked to ensure when the main classroom teacher is out for the day, students won’t miss out on their education.

Individuals must follow a rigorous process to become certified by the state of Wyoming as a substitute teacher.

There are two routes a person can take to be certified.

The first is through what is called the college credit path, in which those who have completed at least 65 semester hours from a regionally accredited college or university can be certified. They also have to successfully complete the U.S. and Wyoming Constitution exam and pass a background check.

The second is called the alternative path. This requires prospects to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, complete at least 24 hours of district in-service training, complete at least 30 hours of classroom observation and complete the U.S. and Wyoming Constitution exam.

SCSD2 has not used the alternative path but is considering it next year to increase its pool of substitutes.

Many substitutes have a teaching background as an education student or a former educator. Still, Stults said his district makes every effort to ensure substitutes have the proper training before jumping into the classroom.

Substitute teachers are invited to professional development courses provided in the summer.

“Should (teachers) be out, we really want these teachers to continue to provide instruction as opposed to them just supervising and not instructing,” Stults said.

Anytime a substitute enters the classroom, there is always a level of inconsistency, which tends to have a negative impact on student learning.

But substitutes and school districts are trying to minimize that impact.

SCSD1 uses a program called Aesop, which Kobza said substitutes and regular teachers tend to favor. Through that program, teachers can pick their top five substitutes to take their place when absent.

If none are available, substitutes are selected from the general pool.

Selecting favorite substitutes helps create a slightly more consistent learning environment for students, which substitutes said is critical when stepping into a classroom.

Shandi Camino, a substitute teacher at SCSD2, said the list of favorites also helps substitutes teach to their strengths.

Both Camino and Kahm encouraged more individuals to sign up as substitutes. From their perspectives, they enjoy the job’s flexibility and the extra money.

Camino said more substitutes in the area would not only help with the shortage but would help make a positive impact on students.

“Working with students can be very rewarding,” Camino said. “Our students and our teachers need caring, consistent, responsible and intelligent people to step into the classroom when the teachers aren’t able to be there. It is so important to fill that role.”