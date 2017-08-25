SCDC1 welcomes nine new teachers

SHERIDAN — School began this week for Sheridan County School District 1, but the students weren’t the only ones starting anew. In addition to new students, the district has nine new teachers.

That is normal for a new school year, according to superintendent Marty Kobza, who said there is usually about a 10 percent instructor turnover from year to year.

It is the first teaching job for four of the nine instructors, while five have previous teaching experience.

Mary Hayward, a fourth-grade teacher at Tongue River Elementary, is from Laramie and went to the University of Wyoming. She taught third grade for one year in Independence, Iowa, before moving back to Wyoming.

“My husband is here, so I came to be by him,” Hayward said, adding that she also missed the mountains.

“That was one huge thing, is that I felt a little bit trapped (in Iowa) because I couldn’t really get away and go on a hike or anything.”

Hayward is not the only educator in the family. Her mother was a teacher, and her brother Joey Kozlowski is a third-grade teacher at Tongue River Elementary.

“I came and visited him and I observed him and I was like, ‘This is the best place ever,’” Hayward said. “It doesn’t get much better than this in terms of community.”

Hayward first considered her profession at a young age. She recalled that she had a fourth-grade teacher who was the most amazing mentor.

“He would sit down sometimes and just tell us a story about his life, and I just remember that he made a huge impact on me,” she said. “The number one thing was that he cared about us. And I could tell, it reflected in him teaching us. I could feel that he cared about us, and that’s why I wanted to be a teacher.”

Similarly, Russell Wilde, a fifth-grade teacher at Tongue River Elementary, had an excellent second-grade teacher who “put in so much extra time to help me out and, when I look back on it, that was what set me on the right path for school,” he said. “She was kind of my biggest inspiration of why I wanted to become a teacher.”

Wilde is from Cody and graduated from the University of Wyoming. This is his first teaching job. Wilde was initially a pre-medical major at Wyoming, but quickly realized it wasn’t for him.

Reflecting on what career to pursue, Wilde said he always admired teachers.

“They were always like superheroes to me … I thought that teachers were the coolest people in the entire world, so I decided that’s what I wanted to be,” he said.

Wilde’s father grew up in Sheridan and Wilde was a student teacher in Sheridan, where he said he “instantly fell in love with the place.”

Wilde said he observed a difference in the current teaching style compared to when he was in elementary school. He said the overall atmosphere is so much better because teachers care about the students and it’s just “a more loving and caring environment.”

Hayward said she noticed more consideration for teaching suggestions.

“The parents and the community and the kids are starting to realize that there’s a bunch of different ways to do things, and they’re all good,” she said. “Which is so different from what the teachers used to teach me, which was, ‘You have to do it my way.’”

Both teachers noted how welcoming the community was, and said the vast majority of other teachers were generous with giving suggestions and answering questions the new teachers had.

Still, there are plenty of challenges. Hayward said planning lessons is the most difficult aspect, as it takes so much time. Both Wilde and Hayward said they are still getting used to teaching longer hours for four days per week, but they enjoy the schedule overall. Hayward said the last few hours of the day are usually the toughest, as she and her students are dealing with fatigue.

Wilde said he hopes to help his students in the same way his second-grade teacher did with him.