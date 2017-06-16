SC volleyball to host summer league

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball coach Jennifer Stadler has added some summer volleyball fun to the schedule before the season begins in the fall.

After the YMCA canceled its summer outdoor volleyball league due to construction, Stadler and Sheridan College volleyball decided to host two outdoor volleyball leagues that will play throughout the rest of June and July.

The Lady Generals will host two leagues, women’s and co-ed, that will play 3-on-3 on outdoor courts. The leagues will play on Tuesday nights beginning June 20 and will run until the league tournaments on Aug. 1.

The cost for the leagues is $75 per team, and all proceeds go to the Sheridan College volleyball program.

To register a team, contact Stadler at jdstadler@sheridan.edu or 674-6446 ext. 4002.