SC to host Wyoming Baroque

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts will celebrate art and music Friday with a concert by Wyoming Baroque.

Wyoming Baroque brings together nationally-known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th century repertoire as well contemporary compositions featuring instruments built to the same specifications. While the performers are based throughout the country, the ensemble is in residence at Sheridan College.

The concert will feature a brand new work, “The Temple,” by Sheridan’s own Mark Elliot Bergman. The Temple is based upon a H.P. Lovecraft’s short story first published in Pulp magazine in 1925. The story tells of a German U-boat officer named Altberg-Ehrenstein during World War I. After sinking a British freighter, the German U-boat crew finds an ancient, carved, ivory pendant on the body of a dead British sailor. One of the officers decides to keep the carving and soon after, members of the crew begin to go mad.

Concert tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students; they are available through the WYO Theater box office. More information can be found at WhitneyArts.org.