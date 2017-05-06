SC student looks at additional uses for coal

SHERIDAN — Coal has many parts. It’s made up of carbon, hydrogen, sulfur, oxygen and nitrogen. It’s used to power homes and businesses. Its market value has a significant impact on economic development in Wyoming.

But a Sheridan College student and instructor have looked at even more ways to utilize coal.

Cassidy Solti, a freshman at Sheridan College, conducted her undergraduate research on ways to turn coal into other useful products.

She, along with other students and instructors at Sheridan College, recently presented the research at the University of Wyoming’s Undergraduate Research Day in Laramie.

While Solti’s research topic may be complicated, the outcome could have significant impacts on Wyoming.

Wyoming has an abundance of what is referred to as sub-bituminous coal, meaning it is low in sulfur. Because of its composition, Solti said Wyoming coal could be used to create graphene, a two-dimensional carbon structure that is lightweight, has high-tensile strength, is flexible and is conductive.

Graphene is used to make thin and durable display screens, solar cells and electronic circuits among other useful items.

“It’s kind of the material of the future,” Solti said.

If coal can be repurposed to make graphene, it could boost and transform Wyoming’s economy.

“We have abundant coal resources here in the state of Wyoming, but we were interested in seeing other products we could make from coal,” said Rob Milne, a Sheridan College chemistry instructor who worked with Solti on her research.

Solti and Milne first examined how to identify graphene using infrared spectroscopy, a process that analyzes infrared light’s interaction with a molecule.

From there, they analyzed three carbon substances and set them against coal samples.

Unfortunately, none of the results matched, so Solti and Milne were not able to conclude they had made graphene. However, they did discover infrared spectroscopy is not the best way to identify graphene.

While Solti did not find a concrete answer for how to turn coal into graphene, she received valuable experience. Solti was also approached by many University of Wyoming students and instructors who are working on similar projects and discussed potential collaboration on the topic in the future.

“A lot of people are focused on this topic because it would boost Wyoming’s economy and repurpose coal,” Solti said.

While you don’t always find the exact answer you are looking for in science, Milne said undergraduate research remains important for students. Milne, who took several others along with Solti to the UW Undergraduate Research Day, said it’s critical for students to work on real-world problems while in college.

“The real benefit is tackling a problem that has no known answer,” Milne said. “Going up against it is a real test of their perseverance. It allows them to fully develop as students that regular classroom experience doesn’t fully enable them to do.”

Solti said she enjoyed the research process and hopes to continue looking into the subject as her academic career continues.

“Obviously, we didn’t get our final question answered, and we can still work toward that,” Solti said. “I would definitely like to continue with research in general and looking at the coal aspect of it.