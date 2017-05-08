SC graduation set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s annual commencement ceremony will take place Saturday.

The full commencement ceremonies will take place in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. The nursing and dental pinning ceremony will take place in the Whitney Center for the Arts Concert Hall.

The SC nursing program will kick off festivities with its pinning ceremony at 8 a.m. Following this, the dental program will host its own pinning ceremony at 10 a.m.

The full commencement ceremony, featuring special guest Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon will begin at 1 p.m.

Admission is free, and the ceremony can also be viewed online at www.sheridan.edu/commencement.

“I could not be prouder of our incredible students,” said Dr. Paul Young, President of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which includes Sheridan College. “Our commencement ceremony is our chance to recognize just how far they have come and to wish them well in their future. This is a momentous day for all our graduates.”

For more information about SC graduation, contact Sheridan College at 674-6446.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.