SC completes series sweep over rival Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College soccer teams snatched a pair of wins from Gillette College Wednesday night, completing the season sweep and retaining the Northwest Community College District Cup.

The SC men, after taking a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Gillette in the first matchup last month, held off a Pronghorns comeback Wednesday for a 3-2 victory.

After Sheridan took a 2-0 lead in the first half, Gillette scored in the closing minutes to make it 2-1 at halftime. Just minutes into the second half, the Pronghorns tied it at 2. The Generals broke the tie with a goal in the 51st minute and held on to earn the win.

Sheridan is now 3-2-2 on the season.

The SC Lady Generals advanced to 6-2-1 thanks to a 4-0 victory over Gillette Wednesday. They beat Gillette 3-1 last month, as well. Sheridan scored two goals in each half and were led in the game by Hannah Ozmon’s hat trick. Sidney Burrell scored the fourth goal for Sheridan, and keeper Morgan Bury collected her fourth shutout of the season.

Both Sheridan College soccer teams close out the season at home against Laramie County Community College Oct. 14.