SAGE to offer children’s summer camps

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer a number of children’s summer camps July 17-20 and July 24-27.

The camps are open to children ages 7-12 and scholarships are available. Each camp costs $35 per child.

Camps offered include:

• Picture perfect — Kids will have the experience of creating a framed portrait of themselves. Laura Lehan will lead the class, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon July 17-18.

• Rings, wings and pretty things — Spend the afternoon working with wire and colorful beads making wings, things that fly and other surprises. Karen St. Clair will lead the class set for July 18 from 1-4 p.m.

• Ink dip and paint — Kids will dip string into ink, trail it on a large piece of paper, identify shapes within the design and then paint the project. Jules Craft will teach the class set for July 19-20 from noon to 2 p.m.

• Art journals — Children will learn the basics of creating their own art journals. Molly Fraser will teach the class set for July 19-20 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

• Mosaic mania — Ashley Cleare will teach this class July 24-25 from noon to 2 p.m. Children will let their imaginations run wild when they create glassy, glittering, fun wall hangings for their rooms.

• Art in nature — Fraser will teach the class July 24-25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. It will teach children how to make nature art with objects found in their very own backyards.

• Wild for watercolors — On July 26-27 from noon to 2 p.m., Ivy Harbour will apply watercolors to create funky and colorful interpretations of things seen in nature and all around.

• Paint your masterpiece, step by step — Heather Schmidt will walk children through their very own paintings in a step-by-step process. The class will take place July 26-27 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

A number of classes will also be offered for children ages 13-17. Classes include:

• Art unwrapped — This class will include painting, collaging, transfers and more. Ashley Cooper will teach the class Aug. 7-8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Wipeout painting — Micah Tempe will teach this $40 class Aug. 8 from 2-6 p.m. The class will allow attendees to learn to combine drawing and painting techniques using only your hands as painting tools.

• Exploring acrylics — On Aug. 9-10, Harbour will explore methods of applying acrylic paint on panel. The class is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Garden mosaic — Robin Murray will teach this class Aug. 9-10. Attendees will create their own piece of art to decorate their yards.

For more information or to sign up, see artinsheridan.com or call 674-1970.