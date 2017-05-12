FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SAGE to host ‘Uncorked’ classes in May

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host three more ‘Uncorked’ sip n’ paint classes over the next month. 

On May 18, attendees will join Arin Wadell in a class with pencils and oil painting. The class will take place from 6-8 p.m. and costs $45 per person.

On May 24 and June 14, attendees will paint the masters with Jenny Wuerker. Each class will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. The cost is $35 per person.

For all classes, the instructors will guide attendees through the creation of a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. All supplies are included, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite beverage.

Pre-register by calling 674-1970 or stop by SAGE to sign up.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

