Rural districts have highest cost per student in state

SHERIDAN — While legislators call for more efficiencies within school districts, small districts say they already operate in the leanest way possible.

Sheridan County School District 3 will receive approximately $37,900 in funding per student in the 2018 fiscal year — more than any other school in the state. Meanwhile, Sheridan County School District 2 receives around $14,000, which is less than any other school district in the state. The state average funding per student is nearly $15,900.

Sheridan County School District 1 typically sits at the state average, according to its business manager Jeremy Smith. For the 2018 fiscal year, SCSD1 will receive approximately $15,875 per student.

SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said last week that his district’s low cost per student is a result of focusing funds on teachers and saving costs on administration.

However, statewide trends show school districts that receive the most funds per student have substantially fewer students enrolled than the rest of the state.

Other districts with high spending costs per students include Fremont School District 2 (Dubois), Park County School District 16 (Meeteetse) and Washakie County School District 2 (Ten Sleep). All of those school districts have enrollment with less than 150 students.

“(Cost per student) is essentially driven by one thing: the minimum number of teachers needed to teach classes,” Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, said.

All districts must provide a minimum number of teachers for its schools. Districts instruction must include math, social studies, language arts, among other courses to align with state requirements.

All teachers at SCSD3 teach multiple grade levels to help alleviate costs.

“What it really comes down to is the economy of scale,” SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said. “To provide the basket of goods, you have to provide a certain number of teachers … so your cost per student goes up.”

Other outside costs increase cost per student for small districts. Due to their rural locations, SCSD1 spent an estimated $997.85 per student and SCSD3 spent a three-year rolling average of $3,200 per student on transportation. As a comparison, SCSD2 spent $559.16 per student on transportation.

Additionally, expenses like providing internet access and electricity significantly increase in rural school districts. Often, districts like SCSD3 do not have funding available to provide maintenance services and have to hire outside contractors, which also increases costs.

Funding formulas typically work in favor of larger school districts. SCSD2 and districts in Powell and Evanston have the lowest cost per student. Kobza attributes that to the way the school district is structured; each of those districts has multiple elementary schools and one larger high school.

“When you have two relatively small high schools, your costs are going to go up,” Kobza said, referring to how SCSD1 is structured.

According to the Wyoming Department of Education’s funding model guidebook, the state funding model provides special allocations for schools that receive a distinction as a “small school,” or schools that have a total average daily membership less than or equal to 49.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wyoming ranked seventh in the nation in spending per pupil in 2014, which was the most recent data available.

This is considerably higher than all bordering states including Utah and Idaho, which spent the least per pupil that year ($6,555 per student and $6,791, respectively).

But, as Kobza pointed out, the state education department is not the only government agency that spends more than other states.

Statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that Wyoming is in the top 10 in spending per capita on police and fire departments, and in the top three in spending per capita for health and hospitals, state and local governments, corrections and roads.

This can be attributed to the state’s largely rural population; transportation and health care costs in Wyoming are significantly higher than most states, Kobza said.

While some legislators and Wyoming residents call for district consolidation, Auzqui said combining school districts may not be the answer to decrease costs.

According to a white paper released by the Wyoming Legislative Services Office in December 2016, if school districts consolidated to one district per county, it would only save $7 million annually. This would primarily come from savings in administration costs.

However, Auzqui said other problems would arise from school district consolidation, including impacts to small communities like Clearmont.

“The only real way that you could save money is if you shut down the schools themselves,” Auzqui said.

Madden said each district needs to be examined. While a district like SCSD3, which is located more than 40 miles away from the nearest school district, may not be a candidate for district consolidation, Madden identified several districts in Big Horn and Fremont counties that may need to be examined further.

Funding for grade schools is facing an approximately a $530 million shortfall in the coming two-year budget cycle. Legislators will meet several times prior to the 2018 budget session to come up with strategies to reduce shortfalls.