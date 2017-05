Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show kicks off next week

SHERIDAN — The Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show will take place May 19-21 at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

Show hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include a number of vendors, exhibitions and workshops.

The workshops will begin Tuesday and will be held at various locations in Sheridan.

For a full schedule of events, see leathercraftersjournal.com.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.