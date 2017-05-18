Roberts to serve as WDEQ delegate for city of Sheridan

SHERIDAN – City of Sheridan utilities director Dan Roberts will serve as the city’s delegate for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. This allows Roberts to enforce, permit and inspect water and wastewater infrastructure projects on behalf of the WDEQ.

A similar delegation agreement approved in 2009 omitted the key difference that council unanimously approved during its May 15 meeting through a resolution.

The city of Sheridan now has the authority to administer the provisions of the delegation for all water and sewer infrastructure projects within city boundaries and which the city owns or controls.

Infrastructure design standards were adopted through a resolution at the same council meeting. The standards required by the WDEQ combined with the standards already in place with the city of Sheridan created the new document Roberts presented to council Monday.

“This document allows us to issue permits in accordance with our WDEQ delegation agreement,” Roberts said.

Roberts, as the delegated local official, will establish and maintain adequate records for each project permit, inspection and enforcement action, and will submit those reports to WDEQ annually on or before Jan. 31 of each year.

In addition to the WDEQ delegation, Roberts presented an operating agreement between the city and Sheridan Memorial Hospital for the hospital’s water system infrastructure needs. The agreement provides certified operation of the infrastructure for the hospital, defining the water system is a publicly-controlled system, but still owned by the hospital.

It prohibits the hospital from having to put backflow prevention devices for protection of the city’s current water system at the point of connection. It also provides the city protection of its own operating system by having control over operations. The hospital will provide compensation for the city to maintain the system, totaling around $600 per year for standard operating costs.

Roberts said the agreement with the hospital was fashioned similar to a current agreement that applies to the school buildings in Big Horn.

In other business, the Sheridan City Council on Monday:

• unanimously approved the third and final reading of an annexation for a portion of the Woods Addition and Washington Avenue. The ordinance approves the annexation of 1.08 acres located north and west of the intersection of College and Washington avenues with zoning as part of an R-4 residence district.

• unanimously approved to update the public access easement agreement for the North Gateway property. Mayor and council approved the purchase of the North Gateway property on Nov. 21, 2016, as part of a collaborative effort between the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Community Impact LLC (The Scott Foundation and Foundation for Community Vitality), the city of Sheridan and many private funding partners. The city acquired the property for roughly 18 percent of fair market value. The easement document ensures public access is well documented and preserved.