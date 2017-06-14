Returnees bring economic health to rural areas

SHERIDAN — Sheridan often sees members of its younger generations waving goodbye after high school and college, trading in small-town life for the glitz and excitement of larger cities. It’s not uncommon, though, that the same individuals who leave come back later in life, bringing with them family and diverse knowledge that add to Sheridan’s economic health.

That story played out for Michael Lansing.

Lansing left Sheridan to attend the University of Wyoming after he graduated high school in 1986. From there, Lansing moved to Texas and Oklahoma before going back to UW to receive his master’s in finance.

He moved back to Sheridan briefly before heading to Casper 12 years ago.

Now, Lansing is preparing to expand the law firm in which he is a partner, Chapman Valdez & Lansing, to Sheridan. He said the decision to move back has a lot to do with the community and school system, as Lansing will bring his wife and five children to Sheridan.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service study published in 2015 examined factors that affect former residents’ decisions to return to rural communities.

During the study, roughly 300 interviews were conducted at high school reunions in 21 communities across the U.S. Individuals were asked about reasons for staying, returning, not returning and the effects they believed they had upon return to rural communities.

The study found the main reasons that motivated returnees were family related.

Advanced Communications Technology business solutions specialist Rob Johnson cited family as a big factor in his reasons to return to the area.

Johnson graduated from Tongue River High School in 2008, attended Black Hills State University then decided to get a big city experience in Houston, Texas. He said he quickly realized that wasn’t a good fit and moved to Denver, Colorado, to be closer to home.

“It was closer where I could drive to see family,” Johnson said. “…(but) it never felt like home.”

Johnson said he likes the small-town feel and sense of community Sheridan offers. While living in Denver he met his wife, Emma, who is also from Sheridan. He said even if that hadn’t happened, he would have eventually moved home anyway.

“I know I would have found my way back here,” Johnson said. “I don’t know when that would have been, but I know it would have been sooner rather than later.”

While the USDA study cited family reasons as the main determiner, it said returnees’ decisions to move back home also largely depended on securing a job. Many who didn’t return cited low wages and lack of career opportunities as barriers to returning.

Jenae Neeson graduated from Big Horn High School in 1994, left the area in 1996 and returned in 2014.

As a creative director, designer and photographer for her own company, Jenae Neeson Creatives, she has the ability to work from anywhere. She chose to come back to Sheridan after living in Montana, Illinois and California to be closer to the mountains and family. She works with clients across the country, but chose Wyoming as where she wants to live.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who’s also a returnee, said 21st century telework is something economic strategists focus on when it comes to keeping and attracting younger generations.

Kinskey also said Sheridan managed to avoid drastic effects of the economic bust during the 2008-2009 recession, and he hopes the city is in a “sweet spot” where it sees steady, modest growth.

“In the long run, that slow and steady (growth) builds you a much stronger foundation for your community,” Kinskey said.

An economic base analysis for Sheridan County completed by former Wyoming Business Council northeast regional director David Spencer supports Kinskey’s statement.

Presented to local economic entities, like the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce in May 2016, the analysis says Sheridan County already has a well-diversified economy and is better positioned than most communities in Wyoming to grow and strengthen it.

It says the most important sectors in the private economy are natural resource production, construction, leisure and hospitality, services, trade and finance activities.

“This represents more dominant sectors than any other county in the Northeast region,” the report says.

Additionally, it says Sheridan’s economic growth has been largely driven by steady in-migration and modest economic expansion.

The USDA study also found in-migration of returnees brought different education and job training and these workers often filled positions as doctors, bankers, hospital administrators and entrepreneurs. They also brought with them spouses and children, increasing overall population.

But bringing children back to hometowns does more than add to the population.

The study says bringing young children back also gives them a higher chance of establishing strong friendships and ties to the community, and since it increases enrollment size in schools, it can sometimes make the difference between retaining or cutting programs.

Now, Kinskey said, it’s about communicating Sheridan’s prospects with the younger generations and those travelling back to the area for visits.

“How can we get a message to these folks, say during rodeo when so many of them come home, about the opportunities that are here in Sheridan,” Kinskey said, later noting Sheridan’s varied sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, health care and independent professionals. “…We just seem to have a lot of eggs in the basket, which is much healthier than it’s ever been before I think.”