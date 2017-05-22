Retiring forest supervisor reflects on time with Bighorn NF

SHERIDAN — Bill Bass has served as the forest supervisor to the Bighorn National Forest for 17 years. Now, as his 40-year milestone with the U.S. Forest Service approaches in June, it’s not an anniversary he’ll be celebrating, it’s a retirement.

“It’ll be bittersweet,” Bass said. “It’ll be hard not to walk in this door.”

Bass said when he started with the USFS he was in range and wildlife and spent a lot of time fighting fire around the nation. He said he has worked in Utah, Idaho and Colorado with the Forest Service and his position with the Bighorn National Forest is his second tour in Wyoming.

Upon arrival at the Sheridan office, Bass got to work on revising the forest plan, something Bighorn National Forest public affairs specialist Susie Douglas said is a grueling process, but one the following supervisor will benefit from.

“If you put your teeth into it, it’s very rewarding,” Douglas said. “And we’re reaping the benefits today of how that forest plan was done and a lot of that we owe to Bill.”

Bass said the plan took about five years to complete and while the finished plan is a reward in itself, he said the real prizes were the relationships established by the four-county area around the Bighorns. He said they established a steering committee made up of county commissions, conservation districts and state agencies.

They still meet twice a year, he said, to make sure they are on track with national concerns and perspectives.

“So it’s been a wonderful place, but the highlight is getting to know all those folks,” Bass said. “Having them host us in our efforts to getting a forest plan crafted that was responsive to our local environment and to the national scale.”

Another accomplishment Bass said he’s especially proud of is his contribution to the 25-year endeavor of enlarging the national historic landmark at Medicine Wheel from about 100 acres to about 4,000 acres. Once again, Bass said he enjoyed the relationships formed with other district rangers, staff and tribal representatives.

“I stood on the shoulders of folks that came before me,” Bass said.

“The downside is I’ve watched a lot of their cultural leaders pass away over the years,” he later added.

Bass is also the recipient of numerous regional and national awards, such as the national Rise to The Future award and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Abraham Lincoln Honor Award, which is presented by the secretary of agriculture.

Bass credits his employees, and said they, along with the people he’s worked with in other counties, are what he’s going to miss about the job.

“When you have good people they make you look good, too,” Bass said.

Douglas said it’s Bass’ ability to talk and connect with staff and landowners that have made him an asset to the USFS. She said his personal yet head-on approach to difficult situations has been critical in allowing USFS employees to do their jobs.

“He’s very good at that,” Douglas said, “and he makes connections with people, and not every leader is able to do that. Sometimes there’s an unspoken, unseen barrier… and Bill absolutely doesn’t have that and that’s just tremendous for us.”

But now, Bass said it’s time for a leadership change, and with a grandchild on the way the timing is ideal.

An interim forest supervisor will be appointed until the vacancy is advertised and filled.

“I need to hand off the reins to somebody that has more energy and frankly is more current with some of the changing society right now, the values in changing society,” Bass said. “…None of us like to admit we’re getting old, but I’ve got to look in the mirror too.”

With just over a week until his last day, Bass said he’s been fortunate to have spent so long in Sheridan, and he offered some advice to his replacement.

“Seek the common ground,” Bass said. “People around this area in particular and around Wyoming love their national forests, and don’t fight over your differences, seek the common ground.”