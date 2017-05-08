Republicans send 3 names to county for sheriff spot

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s Republican Party Committee will send a list of three candidates for the position of interim Sheridan County sheriff to the county commissioners following a Sunday meeting held to interview the candidates.

The position must be filled as a result of Sheriff Dave Hofmeier’s retirement, which will occur next month.

The Republican Committee voted to send the names of former Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Carl Clements, Undersheriff Allen Thompson with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Travis Koltiska with the Sheridan Police Department, to the Sheridan County commissioners. The fourth applicant for the position, Bruce Edwards, worked in local, county, state and national positions and currently serves as emergency management coordinator for Sheridan County.

Each applicant presented to the committee members with a five-minute speech during Sunday’s meeting at the Sheridan Inn.

Carl Clements

Clements spoke highly of Hofmeier, noting the big shoes needed to fill the position.

“I don’t want to change a lot of things,” Clements said. “I always want to put my employees in the best position to exceed in the career they want.”

One of Clements’ goals is to change mindsets of those who believe working for SCSO is a temporary job, not a career path. Clements said he wanted to bring his experience with budgeting and leadership into the sheriff’s office, as well as mentor and increase opportunities for employees and make the office as responsive as possible.

Clements recently retired from WHP, where he served 33 years, putting in 36 total years in law enforcement. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service while in college, then as a police officer in Alliance, Nebraska, for two years, then finally moved to Wyoming for the duration of his career. Clements transferred to Sheridan in September 1988, then again in August 2005 after serving in Douglas starting in 2002.

Allen Thompson

Thompson currently serves with SCSO, having been recently promoted from lieutenant to undersheriff. He also teaches the leadership process at the law enforcement academy.

“One of my strengths, one of the things I take pride in, is active listening,” Thompson said. “I have sought out partnerships and relationships with the people that we work with in law enforcement and the people that we serve so that we can effectively communicate.”

Thompson said he uses those conversations to affect change or to better address issues that arise in Sheridan County law enforcement.

Thompson currently works alongside Hofmeier, his duties include administering the jail, patrolling the county and protecting the courts.

“That’s what I do for a living right now,” Thompson said.

A goal of Thompson’s is to flatline the budget, reducing spending without reducing the level of services provided.

Travis Koltiska

Koltiska started his law enforcement career in Wheatland, then moved back to Sheridan when the Sheridan Police Department hired him in 2001.

“For the past 11 years, I’ve been directly involved in the leadership and organization (of the department),” Koltiska said.

Koltiska was promoted to sergeant and then to lieutenant.

He oversees the patrol division and dispatch center and said he fully intended to run for the sheriff’s position in the 2018 election. Koltiska said he respects the tradition of the sheriff’s office, but also believes he could bring new ideas and concepts to the office. As budgets tighten and the demand for revenues increase, the jail remains an underused resource.

“Our jail, on average, houses about 50 percent of its capacity,” Koltiska said, mentioning the possibility of contracting on the state and federal levels to house inmates for a profit.

Next steps

Republican Party committee chairman Ryan Mulholland said the three names will be sent in a formal letter to the Sheridan County commissioners.

Once the letter is received, the commissioners have five days to elect the interim sheriff to fill the position.

The interim sheriff will serve in the position through 2018, at which point he would have to run in the election to hold on to the position.