Reports – September 7, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block South Main Street, 12:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Smoke investigation, Peno Road, 4:38 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 2:07 a.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, 8:03 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Medical, South Main Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Fort Road, 4:19 p.m.

• Standby, 11th Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Fort Road, 8:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 3:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Works Street, 8:29 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Meadowlark Lane, 8:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 8:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Ninth Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Eighth Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 11:51 a.m.

• DUS, West Brundage Lane, 11:59 a.m.

• Animal found, Commercial Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Filthy premises, West Seventh Street, 2:16 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Found property, Avon Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 3:56 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4 p.m.

• Careless driver, Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, Laclede Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Harassment, Terra Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Beaver Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 7:04 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:39 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 64.2, Dayton, 12:10 a.m.

• Accident, Kruse Creek Road, mile marker 0.45, 7:24 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 34, 2:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 73, Dayton, 6:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 7:35 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Skylark Lane, Banner, 8:21 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

• Accident, Lower Powder River Road, mile marker 1, Arvada, 10:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 10:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Stevie Lanee Goddard, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; probation violation/revocation, circuit court; child support warrant, district court; arrested by SCSO

• Jordan Wade Bieber, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Johnny Terrell Andrews, 59, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Wallace Fredrick Haas, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; careless and noisy driving, municipal court; arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 1