REPORTS –– September 29, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Papago Drive, 12:36 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:18 a.m.

• Gas leak, 1400 block Gladstone Street, 7:11 p.m.

• East Sixth Street, 600 block East Sixth Street, 8:49 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Papago Drive, 12:33 a.m.

• Trauma, Berry Avenue, 1:28 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:06 a.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 4:26 a.m.

• Medical, West Seventh Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Trauma, East Sixth Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 10:17 a.m.

• Trauma, West 11th Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Park Road, 12:20 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Ridge, 1:22 p.m.

• Trauma, Double Cross Road, 4:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 8:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assist SO, Berry Avenue

• Barking dog, 10th Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Demple Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Brundage Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Mydland Road, 1:42 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, 3:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 4:58 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 5:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Court, 5:44 p.m.

• Barking dog, First West Parkway, 6:24 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:31 p.m.

• K-9 request, Demple Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Main Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Fifth Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 10:29 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Broadway Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Disturb peace, Long Drive, 11:52 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Shots, Main Street, Dayton, 12:54 a.m.

• Hit and run, Berry Avenue, 1:25 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Skeels Street and Kittering Road, 12:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 1:45 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road and Hosburg Drive, Banner, 3:21 p.m.

• Medical, Double Cross Road, milepost 1.2, Clearmont, 4:08 p.m.

• Assault in progress, North Piney Road, Banner, 9:08 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Ashley Kay Mabbitt, 19, Evansville, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jason Ray Hellings, 36, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

