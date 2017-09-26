FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS –– September 26, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Person fell down a manhole, 50 block Decker Road, 9:27 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 600 block Long Drive, 2:23 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 2:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 7:05 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Report of person in manhole, 50 block of Decker Road, 9:22 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Decker Road, 9:21 a.m.

• Medical, Colony Park Drive, 2:31 p.m.

• Medical, U.S. Highway 14A and U.S. Forest Service Road 11, 6:49 p.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 7:03 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Saturday

• Admissions — Chelsea R. Yellowtail, Sheridan; Ramone Robin Yellowtail, Sheridan

Monday

• Dismissals — Chelsea R. Yellowtail, Sheridan; Ramone Robin Yellowtail, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• DUI, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 12:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fort Road, 12:38 p.m.

• Fraud, Canvasback Road, 1:45 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Sterling Taylor Purcell, 24, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 11

