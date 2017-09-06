Reports — Sept. 6, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Odor investigation, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:08 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 900 block Sumner Street, 11:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Brundage Lane and Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:26 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 East, 1:54 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Medical, Yonkee Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Standby, 11th Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 p.m.

• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal found, Bowman Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Thurmond Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Joe Street, 6:56 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:51 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Brundage Lane, 8:01 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Barking dog, Fifth Avenue East, 10:59 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 12:29 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 2:30 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 2:32 p.m.

• Lewd acts, Bowman Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Alarm, Littlehorn Drive, 3:10 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:37 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fort Road, 4:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Fort Road, 7:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fourth Avenue East, 11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Mental subject, Kittering Road, 2:33 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 8:14 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 8:35 a.m.

• Assault – simple, Story, 9:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Parkman, 11:02 a.m.

• Missing person, Dayton area, 3:28 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Soldier Creek Road, 5:30 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Found property, Thorne Rider Road, milepost 0.6, Banner, 9:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 9:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• George Albert Wall, 65, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John Robert Kenyon, 68, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Tiffany LeeAnn Drew, 28, Sheridan, DUI, assault/simple, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5