REPORTS — Sept. 28, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:07 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 5:40 a.m.

• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Child endangerment, Thorne Rider Park, 9:22 a.m.

• Traffic control, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Liberty Court, 10:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, South Main Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Alger Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• DUS, North Custer Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 3:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.

• DUI, Montana Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Deliver message, South Main Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:42 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Way, 7:37 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Loucks Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Transport, West Boxelder, Gillette, 6:01 a.m.

• Animal injured, Fort Road, 6:46 a.m.

• Civil standby, West Loucks Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Fire – other, State Highway 338, milepost 4, 4:51 p.m.

• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 7:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road (dirt road to the east), 8:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Emorie Jayne Healy, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tristin T. Bearcloud, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Margery Evelyn Voiles, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1